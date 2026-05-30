Precision Electronics standalone net profit declines 19.44% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.08% to Rs 22.77 croreNet profit of Precision Electronics declined 19.44% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.08% to Rs 22.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.77% to Rs 79.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.7718.06 26 79.0247.10 68 OPM %20.0725.36 -8.386.92 - PBDT3.644.06 -10 3.401.06 221 PBT2.883.74 -23 1.440.18 700 NP2.032.52 -19 0.61-0.58 LP
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:34 AM IST