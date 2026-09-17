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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Wires India commences trial production of copper cathodes at Zaroli plant

Precision Wires India commences trial production of copper cathodes at Zaroli plant

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Precision Wires India has commenced some trial production of Copper Cathodes at its Copper Refining/Recycling Plant located at Zaroli, Gujarat. Trials of some of the important equipment are still underway.

Commercial Production is expected to start shortly in Q3 FY 2026-27 subject to receipt of all the final regulatory approvals, Sanctions and permissions.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST