Precision Wires India commences trial production of copper cathodes at Zaroli plant
Precision Wires India has commenced some trial production of Copper Cathodes at its Copper Refining/Recycling Plant located at Zaroli, Gujarat. Trials of some of the important equipment are still underway.
Commercial Production is expected to start shortly in Q3 FY 2026-27 subject to receipt of all the final regulatory approvals, Sanctions and permissions.
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST