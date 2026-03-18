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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Wires India receives BIS certification for manufacturing copper wire rods

Precision Wires India receives BIS certification for manufacturing copper wire rods

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Precision Wires India has received the BIS certification for manufacturing of copper wire rods in accordance with IS 12444 for its plant located in Valvada, Valsad, Gujarat.

Commercial production/ dispatch of the above product is expected to start very soon before the end of this financial year. The above copper wire rods will be used for captive consumption.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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