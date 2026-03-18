Precision Wires India receives BIS certification for manufacturing copper wire rods
Precision Wires India has received the BIS certification for manufacturing of copper wire rods in accordance with IS 12444 for its plant located in Valvada, Valsad, Gujarat.
Commercial production/ dispatch of the above product is expected to start very soon before the end of this financial year. The above copper wire rods will be used for captive consumption.
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST