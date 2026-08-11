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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 71.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 71.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 60.40% to Rs 1770.48 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 71.47% to Rs 46.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.40% to Rs 1770.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1103.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1770.481103.76 60 OPM %4.785.34 -PBDT70.1642.24 66 PBT61.8836.18 71 NP46.4527.09 71

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST