Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 85.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 66.71% to Rs 1743.46 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India rose 85.50% to Rs 54.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.71% to Rs 1743.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1045.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 72.45% to Rs 155.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.75% to Rs 5410.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4014.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1743.461045.83 67 5410.184014.83 35 OPM %5.995.65 -5.714.65 - PBDT79.6345.68 74 236.47140.00 69 PBT72.2539.57 83 209.10120.37 74 NP54.8729.58 85 155.2790.04 72
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST