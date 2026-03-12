Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Precision Wires tumbles as Middle East conflict disrupts shipments

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Precision Wires India declined 6.25% to Rs 321.50 after the company announced that it is re-routing shipments and putting in place alternate logistics arrangements amid intensifying conflict in the Middle East.

The company said the escalating tensions have begun to impact some of its domestic and overseas suppliers, leading to rising inflationary pressures across its supply chain.

The company said that its export consignments to the Middle East have also been affected. To mitigate the impact, it is re-routing shipments and establishing alternative logistics channels, which may result in higher shipping costs and longer lead times.

While company is diligently taking steps to monitor and mitigate these challenges, unforeseen risks and unavoidable circumstances may cause short-term fluctuations in the cost and availability of certain inputs.

 

Precision Wires India is engaged in the manufacturing of enamelled round and rectangular copper winding wires, continuously transposed conductors (CTC) and paper/mica/nomex insulated copper conductors (PICC). These products are primarily used in the electrical and electronics industries.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 98.89% to Rs 37.69 crore on 36.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1336.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

