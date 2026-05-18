Precot consolidated net profit rises 213.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.46% to Rs 249.90 crore

Net profit of Precot rose 213.90% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 249.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.00% to Rs 35.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.53% to Rs 852.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 831.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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