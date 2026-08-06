Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 99.45% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 33.73% to Rs 19.67 croreNet profit of Premco Global declined 99.45% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.73% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.6729.68 -34 OPM %1.8319.85 -PBDT1.196.50 -82 PBT-0.295.09 PL NP0.023.62 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST