Premco Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.45% to Rs 21.41 crore

Net loss of Premco Global reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.45% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.01% to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.43% to Rs 93.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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