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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Premier Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Premier Capital Services reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.100.16 -38 0.570.74 -23 OPM %-30.00-25.00 --19.30-17.57 - PBDT0.28-0.04 LP 0.26-0.09 LP PBT0.28-0.04 LP 0.26-0.09 LP NP0.28-0.04 LP 0.26-0.09 LP

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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