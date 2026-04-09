Premier Energies bags orders worth Rs 2,577 crore in Q4

Premier Energies said that it has received orders for supply of 1,600 MW solar cells and modules in Q4 FY 2026, which is worth Rs 2,577 crore.

Execution of these orders is scheduled across FY 2027 and 2028. The contracts have come from a mix of leading domestic independent power producers (IPPs), module manufacturers and EPC contractors in India, reflecting continued confidence in the companys execution capabilities and integrated manufacturing platform.

The growing order book reflects the companys growing scale with cell capacity expected to touch 10.6 GW by Sep-2026 and module manufacturing capacity recently expanded to 11.1 GW.

Premier Energies is one of the largest integrated solar module manufacturers in India.

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