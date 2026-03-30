Premier Energies commissions 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing unit in Telangana

Premier Energies has commissioned its 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur, Telangana with trial production commenced. Spread across 75 acres, the facility is expected to create approximately 2,000 jobs.With this capacity addition, Premier Energies' total solar module capacity has now touched 11.1 GW.

The new production facility houses one of India's most advanced and highly automated solar module manufacturing lines. This facility can produce four G12R TOPCon high-efficiency modules every 16 seconds. The high level of automation not only ensures precision, consistent quality, and superior throughput, but also reduces operating costs and improves capacity utilization.

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