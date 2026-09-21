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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies commissions 7GW solar cell facility in Andhra Pradesh

Premier Energies commissions 7GW solar cell facility in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Premier Energies said that it has commissioned its 7 GW N-type TOPCon G12R solar cell manufacturing facility at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, taking the company's total solar cell capacity to 10.6 GW.

Spread across 101 acres and developed at a capital expenditure of Rs 3,293 crore, the facility is Indias largest solar cell manufacturing plant.

This facility, which has been built for high-throughput and digitally enabled manufacturing, can produce approximately 88,000 solar cells per hour.

Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director, Premier Energies, said: Commissioning Indias largest solar cell manufacturing facility on time and within budget is an important execution milestone for Premier Energies.

 

We remain positive on the outlook for orders, pricing and demand for high-efficiency solar products. The timing of this 7 GW capacity addition is therefore significant: as the line stabilises and ramps up, it gives us the scale to serve that demand with greater supply reliability and operating efficiency.

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Chiranjeev Singh Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies

Premier Energies commissions largest solar cell plant, capacity at 10.6 GW

Together with our planned backward integration into ingots and wafers, this strengthens our strategy of building a fully integrated and globally competitive solar manufacturing platform while supporting Indias clean energy transition."

The company had reported 50.45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 463.07 crore on a 35.25% increase in revenue to Rs 2,462.59 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.08% to currently trade at Rs 903.70 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST