Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 50.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.25% to Rs 2462.59 crore

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 50.45% to Rs 463.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 307.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.25% to Rs 2462.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1820.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2462.591820.7429.0130.11716.01560.49620.38402.95463.07307.79

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