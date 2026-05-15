Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 64.44% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 37.60% to Rs 2230.30 croreNet profit of Premier Energies rose 64.44% to Rs 456.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 277.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.60% to Rs 2230.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1620.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.11% to Rs 1509.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 937.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.03% to Rs 7824.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6518.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2230.301620.84 38 7824.376518.75 20 OPM %30.2632.60 -30.3827.32 - PBDT676.99544.70 24 2425.711737.49 40 PBT597.87368.09 62 1973.211239.97 59 NP456.83277.81 64 1509.77937.13 61
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST