Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 64.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.60% to Rs 2230.30 crore

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 64.44% to Rs 456.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 277.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.60% to Rs 2230.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1620.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.11% to Rs 1509.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 937.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.03% to Rs 7824.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6518.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

2230.301620.847824.376518.7530.2632.6030.3827.32676.99544.702425.711737.49597.87368.091973.211239.97456.83277.811509.77937.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News