Premier Energies inaugurates 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur

Premier Energies inaugurated its new 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur in Rangareddy, Telangana. The company also performed a ground-breaking ceremony for its 6 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility and 18,000 metric tonnes per annum aluminium frames facility. The Seetharampur manufacturing campus, spread across 75 acres, is the newest addition to the Premier Energies manufacturing business.

With commissioning of the new plant, Premier Energies module manufacturing capacity has reached 11.1 GW, strengthening the company's ability to serve domestic and international markets. The new facility houses advanced G12R TOPCon module manufacturing lines, India's first Zero Bus Bar manufacturing unit, AGV-enabled material movement and AI-powered quality inspection systems. The automated production lines are capable of manufacturing one solar module every four seconds while maintaining precision, consistency and quality at scale.

The ground-breaking of the 6 GWh BESS and the 18,000 MT per annum aluminium frames plants marks the company's expansion into allied clean-energy and manufacturing segments. These projects are expected to strengthen the company's supply chain and contribute to India's goal of building a self-reliant clean-energy ecosystem. Once fully operational, the Seetharampur facility is expected to create 3000+ jobs empowering local communities and support a more diverse workforce. The facility has been designed with sustainability integrated into its operations, reflecting Premier Energies commitment to responsible growth.