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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies Q4 PAT surges 64% YoY to Rs 457 cr

Premier Energies Q4 PAT surges 64% YoY to Rs 457 cr

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Premier Energies reported 64.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.83 crore on 37.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,230.30 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 62.42% YoY to Rs 597.86 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA stood at Rs 713.43 crore, up 21.33% compared with Rs 588 crore posted in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin declined 31.44% in Q4 FY26 from 34.99% in Q4 FY25.

Solar module production climbed 37.01% year-on-year to 918 MW in Q4 FY26 compared with 670 MW in Q4 FY25. Solar cell production also jumped 59.38% to 722 MW in Q4 FY26 from 453 MW in Q4 FY25.

 

As on 31st March 2026, order book stood at Rs 14,010 crore, up 2.09% compared with Rs 13,723.5 crore as on 31st March 2025.

On an annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit 61.1% to Rs 1509.68 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 937.13 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 20.03% to Rs 7824.37 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 6,518.74 crore in Q4 FY25.

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Meanwhile, the companys board approved raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares, non-convertible debentures along with warrants, any other eligible securities convertible into equity shares through permissible modes, for an ageregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of one or more qualified institutional placement (QIP) or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate.

Premier Energies is one of the largest integrated solar module manufacturers in India.

The counter rose 0.38% to end at Rs 981.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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