Premier Energies secures orders worth Rs 2,577 cr in Q4

Premier Energies has received orders aggregating to Rs 2,577 crore in Q4 FY 2026 for supply of 1,600 MW solar cells and modules. Execution of these orders is scheduled across FY 2027 and 2028. The contracts have come from a mix of leading domestic Independent Power Producers (IPPs), module manufacturers and EPC contractors in India, reflecting continued confidence in the company's execution capabilities and integrated manufacturing platform.

The growing order book reflects the company's growing scale with cell capacity expected to touch 10.6 GW by Sep-2026 and module manufacturing capacity recently expanded to 11.1 GW.