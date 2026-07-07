Premier Energies secures orders worth Rs 3,011 crore in Q1 FY26

Premier Energies said that it has received orders aggregating Rs 3,011 crore in the April-June quarter.

The orders comprise supply of a total 1,846 MW solar cells and modules with delivery scheduled across FY 2027 and FY 2028.

The contracts have come from a mix of leading power producers, module manufacturers, EPC companies and other customers.

Premier Energies stated that this strong order inflow would support its growth strategy as the company is the company undertaking significant expansion of its manufacturing capacities.

The company has increased its module manufacturing capacity to 11.1 GW from 5.5, while solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to grow from 3.6 GW to 10.6 GW by September 2026.

Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director, Premier Energies, said: "These new orders reflect the leadership position built by Premier Energies with investments in new technologies, scale and product quality.

Premier Energies is one of the largest integrated solar module manufacturers in India.

The company reported 64.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.83 crore on 37.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,230.30 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

The scrip advanced 0.76% to currently trade at Rs 1030 on the BSE.

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