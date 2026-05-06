Premier Explosives bags Rs 34-cr rocket motors export order

Premier Explosives announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 33.69 crore for the supply of rocket motors from an international entity under its defense business segment.

The contract involves the supply of rocket motors and is to be executed over a period of 18 months, in the normal course of business.

The company clarified that the order has been received from an international client, and neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. Further, the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacture of high-energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuses, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defense, space, homeland security, and such other areas. The company also operates and maintains solid propellant plants of defense and space establishments.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 34.1% to Rs 6.08 crore on a 50.9% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 81.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Premier Explosives rose 0.41% to close at Rs 559.10 on the BSE.

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