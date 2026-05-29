Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 75.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 89.21 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives rose 75.94% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 89.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.62% to Rs 45.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 388.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 417.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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