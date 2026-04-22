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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives rallies after bagging Rs 350-cr international defence order

Premier Explosives rallies after bagging Rs 350-cr international defence order

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Premier Explosives jumped 8% to Rs 537.90 after it has secured an international order worth Rs 350.23 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the contract has been awarded by an international client for the supply of defence products.

The order is to be executed over a period of two years, reinforcing the companys presence in the global defence segment.

The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by an international entity and does not involve any related party transactions. It also confirmed that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

In a separate filing, Premier Explosives disclosed the cancellation of another international order for the supply of defence explosives.

 

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The termination was due to non-receipt of the required export licence from the Government of India.

The company noted that the cancellation is expected to have a negligible impact on its financial performance and that no damages are payable in connection with the terminated contract.

Premier Explosives is engaged in manufacture of high energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuse, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defence, space, homeland security and such other areas. The company also operates and maintains solid propellant plants of defence and space establishments.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 34.1% to Rs 6.08 crore on a 50.9% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 81.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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