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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 53.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 53.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 80.75 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 53.49% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.62% to Rs 31.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 296.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 264.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales80.7572.18 12 296.58264.12 12 OPM %16.2012.41 -16.2915.47 - PBDT12.858.68 48 47.4939.70 20 PBT11.677.39 58 42.8034.63 24 NP8.585.59 53 31.8826.00 23

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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