Premium Capital Market & Investments standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.24% to Rs 4.04 crore

Net profit of Premium Capital Market & Investments declined 66.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.24% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.046.762.483.110.100.210.100.210.070.21

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