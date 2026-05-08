Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 1350.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 96.78% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild rose 1350.00% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 96.78% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.79% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.36% to Rs 9.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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