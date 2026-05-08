Friday, May 08, 2026 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 1350.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 1350.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 96.78% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild rose 1350.00% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 96.78% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.79% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.36% to Rs 9.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.144.35 -97 9.4910.47 -9 OPM %-300.00-8.97 --5.06-2.67 - PBDT2.320.25 828 4.651.83 154 PBT2.220.17 1206 4.391.63 169 NP1.450.10 1350 3.241.34 142

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 7.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 7.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 21.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 21.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Voler Car standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Voler Car standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Minaxi Textiles standalone net profit declines 47.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Minaxi Textiles standalone net profit declines 47.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs KKR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 ResultsSuvendu AdhikariSuvendu Adhikari PA MurderSBI Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance