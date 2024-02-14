Prestige Estate slides as Q3 PAT declines 9% YoY

Prestige Estates Projects slipped 3.53% to Rs 1,101.45 after the company's consolidated net profit decreased 9% to Rs 116.3 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 127.8 crore reported in the same period last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 237 crore in December 2023 quarter, up 2.11% from Rs 232.1 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA grew 20.09% YoY to Rs 726.2 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 36.85% during the period under review.

During Q3 FY24, the group has registered sales of Rs 5,326.1 crore (up by 111% YoY) and collections of Rs 3,116.3 crore (up by 36% YoY). The sales during this period are attributed to 5.46 mn sft volume with an average realization of Rs 9,762/sft (for apartments / villas).

The number of units sold during the third quarter of FY24 stood 2,467 units.

On nine month basis, the realtor's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,234.1 crore in 9M FY24, steeply higher than Rs 473.4 crore in 9M FY23. Revenue from operations rose marginally on YoY basis to Rs 5,713.1 crore in 9M FY24.

As on 31 December 2023, net debt stood at Rs 6,980.8 crore and debt equity ratio stood at 0.60.

Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group said, Within this year alone, we've completed over 12 million square feet and are actively developing an extensive pipeline of 85 million square feet across regions we operate. This quarter marked a milestone as we launched close to 15 million square feet, one of our highest launches in a single quarter. Looking ahead, we're gearing up for substantial projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai in the next quarter. These will bolster our sales, enhance collections, and fortify our presence across diverse geographical regions.

Venkat K Narayana, chief executive officer, Prestige Group said, Continuing the sales momentum, Prestige Group has achieved a remarkable milestone in the first nine months of FY24. Our sales performance stands at an impressive Rs 16,300+ crore, surpassing the entirety of FY23's sales by 26%. Additionally, this quarter marked the unveiling of our largest project in Hyderabad with a total development area of 13 million square feet and 4700+ units, generating a quarterly sales nearing Rs 2500 crore.

Prestige Group has a diversified business model across residential, office, retail, and hospitality segments with operations in 12 key locations in India.

However, revenue from operations declined 22.49% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,795.8 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.