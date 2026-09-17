Prestige Estates launches 10-acre residential project in Sarjapur

With estimated gross development value of Rs 1,100 cr

Prestige Estates Projects announced the launch of a new residential development in The Prestige City-Sarjapur, Garden Breeze - The Prestige City.

This development is spread across 10 Acres of land at The Prestige City, Sarjapur with 4 towers of Ground + 30/22 Floors and 2 basements, comprising of 655 premium apartments. These apartments come in various configurations of 2- & 3-Bedroom Home Options starting from saleable areas of 1081 sq ft onwards up to 1789 sq ft. The overall development is approximately 0.93 mn sq ft of saleable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value of Rs. 1,100 crore.