Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 19.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 2675.10 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 19.35% to Rs 235.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 2675.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2307.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2675.102307.3031.7538.02591.40654.80365.70438.60235.90292.50

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