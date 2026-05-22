Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 900.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 166.54% to Rs 4073.80 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 900.40% to Rs 250.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 166.54% to Rs 4073.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1528.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 155.72% to Rs 1195.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 467.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.60% to Rs 12685.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7349.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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