Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 900.40% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 166.54% to Rs 4073.80 croreNet profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 900.40% to Rs 250.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 166.54% to Rs 4073.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1528.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 155.72% to Rs 1195.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 467.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.60% to Rs 12685.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7349.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4073.801528.40 167 12685.407349.40 73 OPM %24.8034.61 -29.1034.23 - PBDT650.50303.80 114 2619.701568.10 67 PBT412.7087.10 374 1713.60755.80 127 NP250.1025.00 900 1195.50467.50 156
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST