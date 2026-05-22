Prestige Estates Projects Q4 PAT jumps 900% to Rs 250 crore

Prestige Estates Projects reported an 900.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 250.10 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 25 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 166.5% YoY to Rs 4,073.80 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased 12.35%, while revenue rose 5.19% compared with the previous quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 412.70 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 373.82% YoY and 48.29% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA rose 85% YoY to Rs 1,115.2 crore during the quarter.

The company said it had earlier reported its highest-ever operational performance, with sales of Rs 3,00,245 million and collections of Rs 1,85,146 million for FY26, underscoring continued demand strength and healthy cash flow generation across its portfolio.

For the full financial year FY26, Prestige Estates reported a 155.72% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,195.5 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 72.60% YoY to Rs 12,685.4 crore.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, said: FY26 has been a landmark year for Prestige, marked by our highest-ever sales and collections alongside strong growth in revenue and profitability. These results reflect the strength of our brand, the trust of our customers, and our ability to execute consistently across markets and asset classes.

We continue to see encouraging demand across our residential business while simultaneously expanding our footprint across commercial, retail, hospitality, and mixed-use developments. Our operational performance during the year gives us confidence as we move into the next phase of growth with a robust launch pipeline across key geographies.

Backed by strong fundamentals, disciplined execution, and a diversified development portfolio, we remain focused on creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

Prestige Group has a diversified real estate portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated townships. As of December 2025, the group has delivered 313 projects covering 206 million square feet and has a pipeline of 128 projects spanning 195 million square feet.

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