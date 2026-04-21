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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Estates rises after residential project in Hyderabad clocks Rs 2,500 crore in early sales

Prestige Estates rises after residential project in Hyderabad clocks Rs 2,500 crore in early sales

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Prestige Estates Projects added 3.08% to Rs 1415.70 after the company said that it has recorded strong response to its recently launched residential project, Prestige Golden Grove, in Hyderabad.

The project, one of the largest single-phase developments in Hyderabad, witnessed over 4,000 customer footfalls, among the highest seen for a residential launch in the city.

Within two weeks of launch, the company achieved sales of over 1,700 units, translating to a total sales value exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.

Located in Tellapur, Prestige Golden Grove is a large-scale residential development spread across nearly 29 acres, comprising approximately 5,120 units across 10 towers, with a total estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 9,500 crore.

 

Zayd Noaman, executive director, Prestige Group, said: "We are pleased with the response to Prestige Golden Grove, which has been among our larger single-phase launches.

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The strong footfalls and early sales traction reflect the depth of demand for well-located, well-planned residential communities at the right price points.

Prestige Group has a diversified real estate portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated townships. As of December 2025, the group has delivered 313 projects covering 206 million square feet and has a pipeline of 128 projects spanning 195 million square feet.

The company's consolidated net profit surged over twelve-fold to Rs 222.6 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 17.7 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations soared 134.06% YoY to Rs 3872.6 crore in Q3 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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