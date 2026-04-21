Prestige Estates rises after residential project in Hyderabad clocks Rs 2,500 crore in early sales
Prestige Estates Projects added 3.08% to Rs 1415.70 after the company said that it has recorded strong response to its recently launched residential project, Prestige Golden Grove, in Hyderabad.
The project, one of the largest single-phase developments in Hyderabad, witnessed over 4,000 customer footfalls, among the highest seen for a residential launch in the city.
Within two weeks of launch, the company achieved sales of over 1,700 units, translating to a total sales value exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.
Located in Tellapur, Prestige Golden Grove is a large-scale residential development spread across nearly 29 acres, comprising approximately 5,120 units across 10 towers, with a total estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 9,500 crore.
Zayd Noaman, executive director, Prestige Group, said: "We are pleased with the response to Prestige Golden Grove, which has been among our larger single-phase launches.
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The strong footfalls and early sales traction reflect the depth of demand for well-located, well-planned residential communities at the right price points.
Prestige Group has a diversified real estate portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated townships. As of December 2025, the group has delivered 313 projects covering 206 million square feet and has a pipeline of 128 projects spanning 195 million square feet.
The company's consolidated net profit surged over twelve-fold to Rs 222.6 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 17.7 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations soared 134.06% YoY to Rs 3872.6 crore in Q3 FY26.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST