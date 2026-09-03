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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Group acquires 17.14-acre land parcel in Gurgaon

Prestige Group acquires 17.14-acre land parcel in Gurgaon

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

For residential project with estimated GDV of Rs 5,600 cr

Prestige Group has added a 17.14-acre land parcel in Sector 109, Gurgaon to its residential development portfolio.

Located in one of Gurgaon's prime residential sectors, the land parcel enjoys excellent connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway, providing seamless connectivity to key residential, commercial and social infrastructure destinations across Gurgaon and Delhi.

The project will have a saleable area of approximately 2.8 million sq. ft., with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 5,600 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:50 AM IST