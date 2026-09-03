Prestige Group acquires 17.14-acre land parcel in Gurgaon
For residential project with estimated GDV of Rs 5,600 cr
Prestige Group has added a 17.14-acre land parcel in Sector 109, Gurgaon to its residential development portfolio.
Located in one of Gurgaon's prime residential sectors, the land parcel enjoys excellent connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway, providing seamless connectivity to key residential, commercial and social infrastructure destinations across Gurgaon and Delhi.
The project will have a saleable area of approximately 2.8 million sq. ft., with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 5,600 crore.
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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:50 AM IST