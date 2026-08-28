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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige launches new residential project 'Palm Court' in North Chennai

Prestige launches new residential project 'Palm Court' in North Chennai

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

With estimated gross development value of Rs 1330 cr

Prestige Estates announced the launch of a new residential development in Madhavaram, North Chennai named Prestige Palm Court.

This development is spread across 7.98 Acres of land at Madhavaram on GNT (Grand Northern Trunk Road) with 5 towers of Ground + 22 Floors and 2 basements, comprising of 910 premium apartments. These apartments come in various configurations of 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Home Options starting from saleable areas of 641 sq ft onwards up to 1827 sq ft. The overall development is approximately 1.38 mn sq ft of saleable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value of Rs. 1330 crore.

 

This is part of Prestige Group's expansion plans in Chennai region, where it intends to launch 3 to 4 residential developments in this financial year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 7:16 PM IST