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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige launches Rs 9,500 cr residential project in Hyderabad

Prestige launches Rs 9,500 cr residential project in Hyderabad

Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Prestige Estates Projects today announced the launch of Prestige Golden Grove, one of the largest residential developments in Hyderabad, located in a rapidly emerging residential hub Tellapur.

Spread across 28.6 acres, Prestige Golden Grove is a large-scale residential community with a total saleable area of ~10.36 million square feet and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 9,500 crore. The project comprises 5,120 units, offering a wide range of configurations including 2, 3, 3.5, and 4-bedroom homes, along with 4-bedroom residences with staff accommodation. The residences range in size from 1,169 sq. ft. to 3,013 sq. ft., with ticket sizes ranging between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore approximately, catering to a broad spectrum of homebuyers.

 

The residences range in size from 1,169 sq. ft. to 3,013 sq. ft., with ticket sizes ranging between Rs1 crore and Rs 3 crore approximately, catering to a broad spectrum of homebuyers.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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