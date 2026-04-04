Prestige launches Rs 9,500 cr residential project in Hyderabad
Prestige Estates Projects today announced the launch of Prestige Golden Grove, one of the largest residential developments in Hyderabad, located in a rapidly emerging residential hub Tellapur.
Spread across 28.6 acres, Prestige Golden Grove is a large-scale residential community with a total saleable area of ~10.36 million square feet and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 9,500 crore. The project comprises 5,120 units, offering a wide range of configurations including 2, 3, 3.5, and 4-bedroom homes, along with 4-bedroom residences with staff accommodation. The residences range in size from 1,169 sq. ft. to 3,013 sq. ft., with ticket sizes ranging between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore approximately, catering to a broad spectrum of homebuyers.
The residences range in size from 1,169 sq. ft. to 3,013 sq. ft., with ticket sizes ranging between Rs1 crore and Rs 3 crore approximately, catering to a broad spectrum of homebuyers.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST