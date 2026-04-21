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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige's Golden Grove project in Hyderabad records sales of Rs 2,500 cr

Prestige's Golden Grove project in Hyderabad records sales of Rs 2,500 cr

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Prestige Estates Projects announced a strong response to its recently launched residential project, Prestige Golden Grove, in Hyderabad, underscoring sustained homebuyer demand in the market. The project, one of the largest single-phase developments in Hyderabad, witnessed over 4,000 customer footfalls, among the highest seen for a residential launch in the city, highlighting significant market interest.

Within two weeks of launch, the Company achieved sales of over 1,700 units, translating to a total sales value exceeding Rs 2,500 crore, reflecting robust early traction. The encouraging response reflects continued customer interest and confidence in well-located, thoughtfully designed residential developments.

Strategically located in Tellapur, Prestige Golden Grove is a large-scale residential development spread across ~29 acres, comprising approximately 5,120 units across 10 towers, with a total estimated gross development value (GDV) of ~Rs 9,500 crore. The project has been conceptualised to offer a blend of modern living, quality construction, and lifestyle amenities aligned with evolving customer preferences.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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