Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 27.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 27.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 20.93% to Rs 19.07 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro rose 27.89% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 19.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.0715.77 21 OPM %35.4533.67 -PBDT8.086.48 25 PBT7.565.99 26 NP5.644.41 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AKI India consolidated net profit rises 104.00% in the June 2026 quarter

AKI India consolidated net profit rises 104.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 117.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 117.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Landmark Cars consolidated net profit rises 110.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Landmark Cars consolidated net profit rises 110.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Suyog Telematics consolidated net profit declines 16.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Suyog Telematics consolidated net profit declines 16.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST