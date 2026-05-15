Pricol consolidated net profit rises 109.53% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 43.34% to Rs 1077.90 croreNet profit of Pricol rose 109.53% to Rs 73.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.34% to Rs 1077.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 752.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.15% to Rs 250.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.24% to Rs 3963.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2620.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1077.90752.01 43 3963.852620.91 51 OPM %12.1510.64 -11.8411.94 - PBDT126.8279.19 60 450.90316.36 43 PBT95.7452.84 81 330.94226.61 46 NP73.2334.95 110 250.80167.03 50
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST