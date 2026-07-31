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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Agro reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prima Agro reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 2.74 crore

Net profit of Prima Agro reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.742.60 5 OPM %12.04-8.85 -PBDT0.43-0.13 LP PBT0.25-0.31 LP NP0.19-0.31 LP

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 4:16 PM IST