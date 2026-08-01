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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prima Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Prima Industries reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.162.08 4 OPM %4.63-2.40 -PBDT0.10-0.05 LP PBT0.03-0.12 LP NP0.28-0.12 LP

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST