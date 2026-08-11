Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 8.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.29% to Rs 40.11 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics declined 8.18% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.29% to Rs 40.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.40.1134.7920.6914.4910.427.599.036.302.923.18

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