Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 46.70 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 18.37% to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 46.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.76% to Rs 19.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 159.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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