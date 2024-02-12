Sensex (    %)
                        
Prime Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore
Net loss of Prime Capital Market reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.050 0 OPM %-140.000 -PBDT-0.070 0 PBT-0.070 0 NP-0.060 0
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

