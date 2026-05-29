Prime Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 378.63% to Rs 31.35 croreNet loss of Prime Capital Market reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 378.63% to Rs 31.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 366.52% to Rs 32.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales31.356.55 379 32.476.96 367 OPM %-5.749.47 --2.6510.92 - PBDT-1.950.69 PL -1.120.83 PL PBT-1.950.69 PL -1.120.83 PL NP-1.510.49 PL -0.890.59 PL
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:40 AM IST