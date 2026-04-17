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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.38%, up for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.38%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.5, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 267.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% slide in NIFTY and a 11.69% slide in the Nifty Media.

Prime Focus Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 352.5, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Prime Focus Ltd has gained around 33.22% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1397.9, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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