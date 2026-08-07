Prime Focus reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.59% to Rs 1256.08 crore

Net loss of Prime Focus reported to Rs 41.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 61.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.59% to Rs 1256.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 976.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1256.08976.8223.9625.01211.68297.4232.56164.11-41.3361.85

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