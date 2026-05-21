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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Fresh consolidated net profit rises 47.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Prime Fresh consolidated net profit rises 47.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 49.98% to Rs 79.91 crore

Net profit of Prime Fresh rose 47.67% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.98% to Rs 79.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.85% to Rs 13.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 273.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales79.9153.28 50 273.98206.77 33 OPM %6.425.80 -7.045.99 - PBDT5.113.14 63 19.3012.93 49 PBT5.023.09 62 18.9712.73 49 NP2.851.93 48 13.219.12 45

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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