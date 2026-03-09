Monday, March 09, 2026 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister highlights emergence of Care Economy, talks about digital transformation in healthcare

Prime Minister highlights emergence of Care Economy, talks about digital transformation in healthcare

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the fourth in a series of post-budget webinars today focusing on the theme Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas-Fulfilling Aspirations of People. Highlighting that the sectors of Education, Skill, Health, Tourism, Sports, and Culture are the primary vehicles for meeting these goals, Modi welcomed experts and policy makers to deliberate on the effective implementation of budget announcements. Emphasizing the vision of preventive and holistic health, the Prime Minister noted the rapid strengthening of health infrastructure and the global popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda. The Prime Minister highlighted that Medical colleges have been opened in hundreds of districts; Through the Ayushman Bharat scheme and Aarogya Mandirs, access to healthcare services has been expanded. Modi specifically drew attention to the emerging 'Care Economy' and the rising demand for caregivers globally, urging experts to develop new training models to empower the youth. Regarding the digital transformation in healthcare, the Prime Minister spoke about the success of Tele-medicine in reaching remote areas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index soars to three month high as crude surpasses $100 per barrel

Dollar index soars to three month high as crude surpasses $100 per barrel

Barometers trade with deep cuts; auto shares drop

Barometers trade with deep cuts; auto shares drop

NSE SME Acetech E-Commerce starts its market run with a modest lift

NSE SME Acetech E-Commerce starts its market run with a modest lift

Puravankara enters joint development for 4-acre housing project on Hennur Road in Bengaluru

Puravankara enters joint development for 4-acre housing project on Hennur Road in Bengaluru

Meesho tumbles after I-T Dept issues Rs 1,500 tax demand notice

Meesho tumbles after I-T Dept issues Rs 1,500 tax demand notice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance