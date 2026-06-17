Prime Minister highlights importance of building international partnerships at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday addressed the Outreach Session on Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity, at the G7 Summit in Evian, France. In his intervention, Prime Minister underlined that, in an interconnected world, where energy, food, health, cyber, and economic security are intertwined, building international partnerships was a necessity for the progress and prosperity of humanity. He further added that, in an uncertain world, trade and technology were being misused for narrow interests, leading to a trust deficit in the international arena. Alluding to the lessons from the COVID pandemic, he called upon nations to focus on building trust and transparency in global partnerships. He emphasized that for international partnerships needed to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy for ensuring peace and stability.

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