Prime Minister interacts with major business and industry leaders from Slovakia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, H.E. Mr Robert Fico, interacted with major business and industry leaders from Slovakia across various domains including railways, defence, automotives, energy, IT, healthcare, among others. Prime Minister appreciated the expanding business-to-business engagement between India and Slovakia. He highlighted the major reforms and policy initiatives introduced by India in recent years to promote ease of doing business and foster a transparent, stable, and investor-friendly economic environment. He also invited Slovak companies to take advantage of the growing opportunities in India, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, digital innovation, semiconductors, AI, and healthcare. Industry leaders welcomed Indias reforms towards Viksit Bharat and expressed confidence in Indias economic trajectory. They conveyed their interest in strengthening their footprint in India through enhanced investments, technology partnerships and joint ventures with Indian enterprises. They welcomed the conclusion of the India-EU FTA, noting that its implementation will open new business opportunities for them.

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