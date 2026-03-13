Friday, March 13, 2026 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prime Minister to transfer Rs 18,640 crore directly into accounts of 9.32 crore farmers under PM-Kisan scheme

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer Rs 18,640 crore directly into the accounts of 9.32 crore farmers of the country today as the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. Union Minister Shivraj Singh has informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, more than Rs 4,09,000 crore has been distributed so far through DBT. Especially, more than 2.15 crore women farmers are also included in it. He said studies show that this direct financial assistance has led to an increase in agricultural investment and reduced farmers dependence on moneylenders, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

